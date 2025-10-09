SalamancaDON
Live Salamanca price updates and the latest Salamanca news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00662
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.009
The live Salamanca price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.19M. The table above accurately updates our DON price in real time. The price of DON is up 3.73% since last hour, up 61.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.62M. DON has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B DON.
Salamanca Stats
What is the market cap of Salamanca?
The current market cap of Salamanca is $6.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Salamanca?
Currently, 330.22M of DON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 61.08%.
What is the current price of Salamanca?
The price of 1 Salamanca currently costs $0.007.
How many Salamanca are there?
The current circulating supply of Salamanca is 1.00B. This is the total amount of DON that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Salamanca?
Salamanca (DON) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.84M
61.08 %
#1742
$ 2.19M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.
/
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.