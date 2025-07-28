donkey

The live Donkey price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.31M. The table above accurately updates our DONKEY price in real time. The price of DONKEY is up 9.77% since last hour, up 19.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.04M. DONKEY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B DONKEY.

Donkey Stats

What is the market cap of Donkey?

The current market cap of Donkey is $9.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Donkey?

Currently, 429.13M of DONKEY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.08%.

What is the current price of Donkey?

The price of 1 Donkey currently costs $0.01.

How many Donkey are there?

The current circulating supply of Donkey is 1.00B. This is the total amount of DONKEY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Donkey?

Donkey (DONKEY) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.96M

19.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1725

24H Volume

$ 4.31M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

