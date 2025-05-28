dood

The live Doodles price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.08M. The table above accurately updates our DOOD price in real time. The price of DOOD is down -0.22% since last hour, down -5.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.17M. DOOD has a circulating supply of 7.80B coins and a max supply of 10.00B DOOD.

Doodles Stats

What is the market cap of Doodles?

The current market cap of Doodles is $27.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Doodles?

Currently, 2.58B of DOOD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.99%.

What is the current price of Doodles?

The price of 1 Doodles currently costs $0.004.

How many Doodles are there?

The current circulating supply of Doodles is 7.80B. This is the total amount of DOOD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Doodles?

Doodles (DOOD) currently ranks 1030 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 27.42M

-5.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1030

24H Volume

$ 9.08M

Circulating Supply

7,800,000,000

