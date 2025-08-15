dop

$0.00122

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0003

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Data Ownership Protocol price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.32M. The table above accurately updates our DOP price in real time. The price of DOP is down -3.52% since last hour, up 372.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.49M. DOP has a circulating supply of 11.69B coins and a max supply of 23.35B DOP.

Data Ownership Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Data Ownership Protocol?

The current market cap of Data Ownership Protocol is $14.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Data Ownership Protocol?

Currently, 10.92B of DOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.32M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 372.05%.

What is the current price of Data Ownership Protocol?

The price of 1 Data Ownership Protocol currently costs $0.001.

How many Data Ownership Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Data Ownership Protocol is 11.69B. This is the total amount of DOP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Data Ownership Protocol?

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) currently ranks 1564 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.35M

372.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1564

24H Volume

$ 13.32M

Circulating Supply

12,000,000,000

