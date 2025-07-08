DorDOR
Live Dor price updates and the latest Dor news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0513
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.05
The live Dor price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.17M. The table above accurately updates our DOR price in real time. The price of DOR is up 547.19% since last hour, up 628.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.64M. DOR has a circulating supply of 272.00M coins and a max supply of 422.17M DOR.
Dor Stats
What is the market cap of Dor?
The current market cap of Dor is $13.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Dor?
Currently, 22.83M of DOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 628.21%.
What is the current price of Dor?
The price of 1 Dor currently costs $0.05.
How many Dor are there?
The current circulating supply of Dor is 272.00M. This is the total amount of DOR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Dor?
Dor (DOR) currently ranks 1377 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.94M
628.21 %
#1377
$ 1.17M
270,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
We believe that Exponent is best positioned to dominate the Solana yield market – the fastest-growing sector in the ecosystem – with topline liquidity increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 600%. The founding team (ex-Squads, Kamino, Solana Foundation) cares deeply about product, security, design, and user experience and understands the foundation for building a great protocol. The team’s deep ties in Solana DeFi also present a significant strategic advantage, as evidenced by Exponent PTs being onboarded as collateral on Kamino, Drift, and Loopscale before its main competitor, RateX. In this regard, we view PT integrations in money markets as the most compelling avenue for Exponent to expand its market share and own its vertical.
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/