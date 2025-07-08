dor

$0.0513

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.05

The live Dor price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.17M. The table above accurately updates our DOR price in real time. The price of DOR is up 547.19% since last hour, up 628.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.64M. DOR has a circulating supply of 272.00M coins and a max supply of 422.17M DOR.

Dor Stats

What is the market cap of Dor?

The current market cap of Dor is $13.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dor?

Currently, 22.83M of DOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 628.21%.

What is the current price of Dor?

The price of 1 Dor currently costs $0.05.

How many Dor are there?

The current circulating supply of Dor is 272.00M. This is the total amount of DOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dor?

Dor (DOR) currently ranks 1377 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 13.94M

628.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1377

24H Volume

$ 1.17M

Circulating Supply

270,000,000

