$0.0307

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Dora Factory price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.07M. The table above accurately updates our DORA price in real time. The price of DORA is down -0.10% since last hour, up 2.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $30.73M. DORA has a circulating supply of 537.28M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DORA.

Dora Factory Stats

What is the market cap of Dora Factory?

The current market cap of Dora Factory is $16.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dora Factory?

Currently, 34.75M of DORA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.66%.

What is the current price of Dora Factory?

The price of 1 Dora Factory currently costs $0.03.

How many Dora Factory are there?

The current circulating supply of Dora Factory is 537.28M. This is the total amount of DORA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dora Factory?

Dora Factory (DORA) currently ranks 816 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.51M

2.66 %

Market Cap Rank

#816

24H Volume

$ 1.07M

Circulating Supply

540,000,000

