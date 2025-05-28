Dork LordDORKY
Live Dork Lord price updates and the latest Dork Lord news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0158
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.13
The live Dork Lord price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.12K. The table above accurately updates our DORKY price in real time. The price of DORKY is down -2.42% since last hour, up 16.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.10M. DORKY has a circulating supply of 69.42M coins and a max supply of 69.42M DORKY.
Dork Lord Stats
What is the market cap of Dork Lord?
The current market cap of Dork Lord is $9.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Dork Lord?
Currently, 17.57M of DORKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $277.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.24%.
What is the current price of Dork Lord?
The price of 1 Dork Lord currently costs $0.02.
How many Dork Lord are there?
The current circulating supply of Dork Lord is 69.42M. This is the total amount of DORKY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Dork Lord?
Dork Lord (DORKY) currently ranks 1499 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.23M
16.24 %
#1499
$ 277.12K
69,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/