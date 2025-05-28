dorky

price

$0.0158

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.13

The live Dork Lord price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.12K. The table above accurately updates our DORKY price in real time. The price of DORKY is down -2.42% since last hour, up 16.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.10M. DORKY has a circulating supply of 69.42M coins and a max supply of 69.42M DORKY.

Dork Lord Stats

What is the market cap of Dork Lord?

The current market cap of Dork Lord is $9.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dork Lord?

Currently, 17.57M of DORKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $277.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.24%.

What is the current price of Dork Lord?

The price of 1 Dork Lord currently costs $0.02.

How many Dork Lord are there?

The current circulating supply of Dork Lord is 69.42M. This is the total amount of DORKY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dork Lord?

Dork Lord (DORKY) currently ranks 1499 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.23M

16.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1499

24H Volume

$ 277.12K

Circulating Supply

69,000,000

