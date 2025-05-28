DOVUDOVU
$0.00288
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.003
The live DOVU price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.26M. The table above accurately updates our DOVU price in real time. The price of DOVU is up 0.41% since last hour, up 1.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.83M. DOVU has a circulating supply of 9.98B coins and a max supply of 10.00B DOVU.
DOVU Stats
What is the market cap of DOVU?
The current market cap of DOVU is $28.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DOVU?
Currently, 436.60M of DOVU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.00%.
What is the current price of DOVU?
The price of 1 DOVU currently costs $0.003.
How many DOVU are there?
The current circulating supply of DOVU is 9.98B. This is the total amount of DOVU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DOVU?
DOVU (DOVU) currently ranks 1006 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 28.76M
1.00 %
#1006
$ 1.26M
10,000,000,000
