$0.00236

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Devour price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.71K. The table above accurately updates our DPAY price in real time. The price of DPAY is down -1.01% since last hour, down -4.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.62M. DPAY has a circulating supply of 2.04B coins and a max supply of 4.92B DPAY.

Devour Stats

What is the market cap of Devour?

The current market cap of Devour is $4.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Devour?

Currently, 30.35M of DPAY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.03%.

What is the current price of Devour?

The price of 1 Devour currently costs $0.002.

How many Devour are there?

The current circulating supply of Devour is 2.04B. This is the total amount of DPAY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Devour?

Devour (DPAY) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.89M

-4.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 71.71K

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

