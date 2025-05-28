DeFi Pulse IndexDPI
Live DeFi Pulse Index price updates and the latest DeFi Pulse Index news.
price
$87.39
$0
(0%)
24h low
$81.86
24h high
$88.32
The live DeFi Pulse Index price today is $87.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.60K. The table above accurately updates our DPI price in real time. The price of DPI is down -1.05% since last hour, up 2.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.70M. DPI has a circulating supply of 133.86K coins and a max supply of 133.86K DPI.
DeFi Pulse Index Stats
What is the market cap of DeFi Pulse Index?
The current market cap of DeFi Pulse Index is $11.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DeFi Pulse Index?
Currently, 579.05 of DPI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.30%.
What is the current price of DeFi Pulse Index?
The price of 1 DeFi Pulse Index currently costs $87.39.
How many DeFi Pulse Index are there?
The current circulating supply of DeFi Pulse Index is 133.86K. This is the total amount of DPI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DeFi Pulse Index?
DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) currently ranks 1473 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.69M
2.30 %
#1473
$ 50.60K
130,000
