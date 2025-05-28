dpx

$44.85

$0

(0%)

24h low

$44.85

24h high

$48.14

The live Dopex price today is $44.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98.91K. The table above accurately updates our DPX price in real time. The price of DPX is down -0.99% since last hour, down -6.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.43M. DPX has a circulating supply of 276.50K coins and a max supply of 500.00K DPX.

Dopex Stats

What is the market cap of Dopex?

The current market cap of Dopex is $12.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dopex?

Currently, 2.21K of DPX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $98.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.00%.

What is the current price of Dopex?

The price of 1 Dopex currently costs $44.85.

How many Dopex are there?

The current circulating supply of Dopex is 276.50K. This is the total amount of DPX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dopex?

Dopex (DPX) currently ranks 1321 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.44M

-6.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#1321

24H Volume

$ 98.91K

Circulating Supply

280,000

