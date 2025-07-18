DebtReliefBotDRB
Live DebtReliefBot price updates and the latest DebtReliefBot news.
price
$0.000109
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00007
24h high
$0.0001
The live DebtReliefBot price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.75M. The table above accurately updates our DRB price in real time. The price of DRB is up 35.18% since last hour, up 55.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.94M. DRB has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B DRB.
DebtReliefBot Stats
What is the market cap of DebtReliefBot?
The current market cap of DebtReliefBot is $10.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DebtReliefBot?
Currently, 25.16B of DRB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 55.07%.
What is the current price of DebtReliefBot?
The price of 1 DebtReliefBot currently costs $0.0001.
How many DebtReliefBot are there?
The current circulating supply of DebtReliefBot is 100.00B. This is the total amount of DRB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DebtReliefBot?
DebtReliefBot (DRB) currently ranks 1686 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.93M
55.07 %
#1686
$ 2.75M
100,000,000,000
