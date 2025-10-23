dreams

price

$0.0122

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

The live Daydreams price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.57M. The table above accurately updates our DREAMS price in real time. The price of DREAMS is up 4.75% since last hour, up 59.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.46M. DREAMS has a circulating supply of 849.48M coins and a max supply of 1.02B DREAMS.

Daydreams Stats

What is the market cap of Daydreams?

The current market cap of Daydreams is $10.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Daydreams?

Currently, 210.62M of DREAMS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 59.44%.

What is the current price of Daydreams?

The price of 1 Daydreams currently costs $0.01.

How many Daydreams are there?

The current circulating supply of Daydreams is 849.48M. This is the total amount of DREAMS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Daydreams?

Daydreams (DREAMS) currently ranks 1713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

