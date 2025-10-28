DROPDROP
The live DROP price today is $7.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $344.10K. The table above accurately updates our DROP price in real time. The price of DROP is down -6.04% since last hour, down -5.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.25M. DROP has a circulating supply of 989.19K coins and a max supply of 989.19K DROP.
DROP Stats
What is the market cap of DROP?
The current market cap of DROP is $7.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of DROP?
Currently, 46.94K of DROP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $344.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.45%.
What is the current price of DROP?
The price of 1 DROP currently costs $7.33.
How many DROP are there?
The current circulating supply of DROP is 989.19K. This is the total amount of DROP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of DROP?
DROP (DROP) currently ranks 1990 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.30M
-5.45 %
#1990
$ 344.10K
990,000
