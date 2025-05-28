drugs

$0.00885

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Big Pharmai price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.06M. The table above accurately updates our DRUGS price in real time. The price of DRUGS is down -1.24% since last hour, down -0.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.73M. DRUGS has a circulating supply of 1.10B coins and a max supply of 1.10B DRUGS.

Big Pharmai Stats

What is the market cap of Big Pharmai?

The current market cap of Big Pharmai is $10.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Big Pharmai?

Currently, 233.43M of DRUGS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.15%.

What is the current price of Big Pharmai?

The price of 1 Big Pharmai currently costs $0.009.

How many Big Pharmai are there?

The current circulating supply of Big Pharmai is 1.10B. This is the total amount of DRUGS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Big Pharmai?

Big Pharmai (DRUGS) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.12M

-0.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 2.06M

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000

