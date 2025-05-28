drv

$0.0242

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

The live Derive price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $223.23K. The table above accurately updates our DRV price in real time. The price of DRV is down -1.21% since last hour, down -8.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.15M. DRV has a circulating supply of 792.37M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DRV.

Derive Stats

What is the market cap of Derive?

The current market cap of Derive is $19.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Derive?

Currently, 9.24M of DRV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $223.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.42%.

What is the current price of Derive?

The price of 1 Derive currently costs $0.02.

How many Derive are there?

The current circulating supply of Derive is 792.37M. This is the total amount of DRV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Derive?

Derive (DRV) currently ranks 1221 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 19.15M

-8.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1221

24H Volume

$ 223.23K

Circulating Supply

790,000,000

