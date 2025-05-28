Dtec tokenDTEC
Live Dtec token price updates and the latest Dtec token news.
price
$0.0647
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.06
24h high
$0.07
The live Dtec token price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $676.00K. The table above accurately updates our DTEC price in real time. The price of DTEC is up 0.09% since last hour, down -0.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.89M. DTEC has a circulating supply of 120.54M coins and a max supply of 338.42M DTEC.
Dtec token Stats
What is the market cap of Dtec token?
The current market cap of Dtec token is $7.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Dtec token?
Currently, 10.45M of DTEC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $676.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.29%.
What is the current price of Dtec token?
The price of 1 Dtec token currently costs $0.06.
How many Dtec token are there?
The current circulating supply of Dtec token is 120.54M. This is the total amount of DTEC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Dtec token?
Dtec token (DTEC) currently ranks 1601 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.82M
-0.29 %
#1601
$ 676.00K
120,000,000
