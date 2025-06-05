dtr

$0.00765

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live dextoro price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $800.44K. The table above accurately updates our DTR price in real time. The price of DTR is up 17.17% since last hour, up 102.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.65M. DTR has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M DTR.

dextoro Stats

What is the market cap of dextoro?

The current market cap of dextoro is $8.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of dextoro?

Currently, 104.63M of DTR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $800.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 102.68%.

What is the current price of dextoro?

The price of 1 dextoro currently costs $0.008.

How many dextoro are there?

The current circulating supply of dextoro is 999.99M. This is the total amount of DTR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of dextoro?

dextoro (DTR) currently ranks 1716 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.19M

102.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1716

24H Volume

$ 800.44K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

