The live DTRXBT by Virtuals price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $103.13K. The table above accurately updates our DTRXBT price in real time. The price of DTRXBT is down -5.83% since last hour, down -5.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.41M. DTRXBT has a circulating supply of 999.85M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DTRXBT.

DTRXBT by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of DTRXBT by Virtuals?

The current market cap of DTRXBT by Virtuals is $7.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DTRXBT by Virtuals?

Currently, 13.91M of DTRXBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $103.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.40%.

What is the current price of DTRXBT by Virtuals?

The price of 1 DTRXBT by Virtuals currently costs $0.007.

How many DTRXBT by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of DTRXBT by Virtuals is 999.85M. This is the total amount of DTRXBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DTRXBT by Virtuals?

DTRXBT by Virtuals (DTRXBT) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.93M

-5.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 103.13K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

