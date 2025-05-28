duckai

$0.00958

The live Duck AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $339.06K. The table above accurately updates our DUCKAI price in real time. The price of DUCKAI is down -8.16% since last hour, up 2.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.58M. DUCKAI has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M DUCKAI.

Duck AI Stats

What is the market cap of Duck AI?

The current market cap of Duck AI is $10.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Duck AI?

Currently, 35.40M of DUCKAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $339.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.56%.

What is the current price of Duck AI?

The price of 1 Duck AI currently costs $0.01.

How many Duck AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Duck AI is 999.93M. This is the total amount of DUCKAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Duck AI?

Duck AI (DUCKAI) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.16M

2.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 339.06K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

