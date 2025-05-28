ducky

$0.0199

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live DuckyDuck price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.70M. The table above accurately updates our DUCKY price in real time. The price of DUCKY is down -5.29% since last hour, down -34.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.98M. DUCKY has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 200.00M DUCKY.

DuckyDuck Stats

What is the market cap of DuckyDuck?

The current market cap of DuckyDuck is $4.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DuckyDuck?

Currently, 136.08M of DUCKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -34.44%.

What is the current price of DuckyDuck?

The price of 1 DuckyDuck currently costs $0.02.

How many DuckyDuck are there?

The current circulating supply of DuckyDuck is 200.00M. This is the total amount of DUCKY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DuckyDuck?

DuckyDuck (DUCKY) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.22M

-34.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 2.70M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

