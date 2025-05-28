dupe

The live Dupe price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.25M. The table above accurately updates our DUPE price in real time. The price of DUPE is up 3.84% since last hour, up 7.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.32M. DUPE has a circulating supply of 999.95M coins and a max supply of 999.95M DUPE.

Dupe Stats

What is the market cap of Dupe?

The current market cap of Dupe is $15.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dupe?

Currently, 81.77M of DUPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.55%.

What is the current price of Dupe?

The price of 1 Dupe currently costs $0.02.

How many Dupe are there?

The current circulating supply of Dupe is 999.95M. This is the total amount of DUPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dupe?

Dupe (DUPE) currently ranks 1344 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.33M

7.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1344

24H Volume

$ 1.25M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

