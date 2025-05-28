dxgm

DexGameDXGM

Live DexGame price updates and the latest DexGame news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00229

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live DexGame price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $169.08K. The table above accurately updates our DXGM price in real time. The price of DXGM is down -3.67% since last hour, down -17.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.29M. DXGM has a circulating supply of 955.44M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DXGM.

DexGame Stats

What is the market cap of DexGame?

The current market cap of DexGame is $5.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DexGame?

Currently, 73.90M of DXGM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $169.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.35%.

What is the current price of DexGame?

The price of 1 DexGame currently costs $0.002.

How many DexGame are there?

The current circulating supply of DexGame is 955.44M. This is the total amount of DXGM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DexGame?

DexGame (DXGM) currently ranks 1583 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.69M

-17.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1583

24H Volume

$ 169.08K

Circulating Supply

960,000,000

latest DexGame news