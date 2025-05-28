dxi

$0.00101

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0009

24h high

$0.001

The live Dacxi price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $421.04K. The table above accurately updates our DXI price in real time. The price of DXI is up 0.29% since last hour, down -2.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.05M. DXI has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B DXI.

What is the market cap of Dacxi?

The current market cap of Dacxi is $31.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dacxi?

Currently, 418.87M of DXI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $421.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.16%.

What is the current price of Dacxi?

The price of 1 Dacxi currently costs $0.001.

How many Dacxi are there?

The current circulating supply of Dacxi is 10.00B. This is the total amount of DXI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dacxi?

Dacxi (DXI) currently ranks 961 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 31.13M

-2.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#961

24H Volume

$ 421.04K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

