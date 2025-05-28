US Degen Index 6900DXY
Live US Degen Index 6900 price updates and the latest US Degen Index 6900 news.
price
$0.00568
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.009
The live US Degen Index 6900 price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.68M. The table above accurately updates our DXY price in real time. The price of DXY is up 7.78% since last hour, down -25.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.68M. DXY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B DXY.
US Degen Index 6900 Stats
What is the market cap of US Degen Index 6900?
The current market cap of US Degen Index 6900 is $5.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of US Degen Index 6900?
Currently, 295.99M of DXY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -25.23%.
What is the current price of US Degen Index 6900?
The price of 1 US Degen Index 6900 currently costs $0.006.
How many US Degen Index 6900 are there?
The current circulating supply of US Degen Index 6900 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of DXY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of US Degen Index 6900?
US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.97M
-25.23 %
#1737
$ 1.68M
1,000,000,000
