$0.362

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.34

24h high

$0.36

VS
USD
BTC

The live Dymension price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.98M. The table above accurately updates our DYM price in real time. The price of DYM is up 1.09% since last hour, up 2.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $361.75M. DYM has a circulating supply of 297.63M coins and a max supply of 1.00B DYM.

Dymension Stats

What is the market cap of Dymension?

The current market cap of Dymension is $107.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dymension?

Currently, 27.59M of DYM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.14%.

What is the current price of Dymension?

The price of 1 Dymension currently costs $0.36.

How many Dymension are there?

The current circulating supply of Dymension is 297.63M. This is the total amount of DYM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dymension?

Dymension (DYM) currently ranks 472 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 107.70M

2.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#472

24H Volume

$ 9.98M

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

