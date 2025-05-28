eai

Eagle AIEAI

Live Eagle AI price updates and the latest Eagle AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.297

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.28

24h high

$0.31

VS
USD
BTC

The live Eagle AI price today is $0.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $272.44K. The table above accurately updates our EAI price in real time. The price of EAI is down -0.34% since last hour, down -2.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.71M. EAI has a circulating supply of 37.55M coins and a max supply of 100.00M EAI.

Eagle AI Stats

What is the market cap of Eagle AI?

The current market cap of Eagle AI is $11.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Eagle AI?

Currently, 916.89K of EAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $272.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.72%.

What is the current price of Eagle AI?

The price of 1 Eagle AI currently costs $0.30.

How many Eagle AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Eagle AI is 37.55M. This is the total amount of EAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Eagle AI?

Eagle AI (EAI) currently ranks 1549 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.08M

-2.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1549

24H Volume

$ 272.44K

Circulating Supply

38,000,000

latest Eagle AI news