$105,719

$0

(0%)

24h low

$105,625.00

24h high

$112,325.00

The live Ether.fi Staked BTC price today is $105,719.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $289.96K. The table above accurately updates our EBTC price in real time. The price of EBTC is down -0.38% since last hour, down -1.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $353.24M. EBTC has a circulating supply of 3.34K coins and a max supply of 3.34K EBTC.

Ether.fi Staked BTC Stats

What is the market cap of Ether.fi Staked BTC?

The current market cap of Ether.fi Staked BTC is $353.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ether.fi Staked BTC?

Currently, 2.74 of EBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $289.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.72%.

What is the current price of Ether.fi Staked BTC?

The price of 1 Ether.fi Staked BTC currently costs $105,719.00.

How many Ether.fi Staked BTC are there?

The current circulating supply of Ether.fi Staked BTC is 3.34K. This is the total amount of EBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ether.fi Staked BTC?

Ether.fi Staked BTC (EBTC) currently ranks 216 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 353.06M

-1.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#216

24H Volume

$ 289.96K

Circulating Supply

3,300

