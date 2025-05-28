eCredits (eSync Network)ECS
Live eCredits (eSync Network) price updates and the latest eCredits (eSync Network) news.
$0.00161
$0
(0%)
$0.001
$0.002
The live eCredits (eSync Network) price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $664.24K. The table above accurately updates our ECS price in real time. The price of ECS is down -2.99% since last hour, down -6.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.22M. ECS has a circulating supply of 10.68B coins and a max supply of 10.68B ECS.
eCredits (eSync Network) Stats
What is the market cap of eCredits (eSync Network)?
The current market cap of eCredits (eSync Network) is $17.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of eCredits (eSync Network)?
Currently, 412.01M of ECS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $664.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.80%.
What is the current price of eCredits (eSync Network)?
The price of 1 eCredits (eSync Network) currently costs $0.002.
How many eCredits (eSync Network) are there?
The current circulating supply of eCredits (eSync Network) is 10.68B. This is the total amount of ECS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of eCredits (eSync Network)?
eCredits (eSync Network) (ECS) currently ranks 1321 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 17.21M
-6.80 %
#1321
$ 664.24K
11,000,000,000
