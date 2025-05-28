Eden Network is a priority transaction network for Ethereum. The protocol aims to protect Ethereum users from miners seeking to reorder transactions in order to capitalize on inter-block arbitrage opportunities such as “sandwich attacks” and “frontrunning.” Through the Eden Network, slots within a block are tokenized and made available for rental. The first three slots in each block are occupied by Slot Tenants, which are determined using a continuous auction mechanism in the network's native token, EDEN. This leaderboard process ensures transaction priority, protecting against arbitrary transaction reordering and providing a degree of privacy. To get full privacy outside the view of the public transaction pool, transactions can be submitted through the Eden Network private relayer.