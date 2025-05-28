edge

$0.839

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.79

24h high

$0.85

The live Edge price today is $0.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.30K. The table above accurately updates our EDGE price in real time. The price of EDGE is down -0.37% since last hour, up 2.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.08M. EDGE has a circulating supply of 40.84M coins and a max supply of 59.72M EDGE.

Edge Stats

What is the market cap of Edge?

The current market cap of Edge is $34.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Edge?

Currently, 34.94K of EDGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.30K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.11%.

What is the current price of Edge?

The price of 1 Edge currently costs $0.84.

How many Edge are there?

The current circulating supply of Edge is 40.84M. This is the total amount of EDGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Edge?

Edge (EDGE) currently ranks 897 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 34.27M

2.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#897

24H Volume

$ 29.30K

Circulating Supply

41,000,000

