$0.151 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.14 24h high $0.15

The live Open Campus price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.40M. The table above accurately updates our EDU price in real time. The price of EDU is up 0.66% since last hour, down -1.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 150.81M. EDU has a circulating supply of 260.10M coins and a max supply of 1.00B EDU .