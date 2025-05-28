edu

$0.151

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Open Campus price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.40M. The table above accurately updates our EDU price in real time. The price of EDU is up 0.66% since last hour, down -1.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $150.81M. EDU has a circulating supply of 260.10M coins and a max supply of 1.00B EDU.

Open Campus Stats

What is the market cap of Open Campus?

The current market cap of Open Campus is $39.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Open Campus?

Currently, 49.06M of EDU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.81%.

What is the current price of Open Campus?

The price of 1 Open Campus currently costs $0.15.

How many Open Campus are there?

The current circulating supply of Open Campus is 260.10M. This is the total amount of EDU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Open Campus?

Open Campus (EDU) currently ranks 829 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 39.19M

-1.81 %

Market Cap Rank

#829

24H Volume

$ 7.40M

Circulating Supply

260,000,000

