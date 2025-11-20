EDUMEDUM
$0.161
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.48
24h high
$0.51
The live EDUM price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.88K. The table above accurately updates our EDUM price in real time. The price of EDUM is down -0.04% since last hour, up 4.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $145.23M. EDUM has a circulating supply of 50.16M coins and a max supply of 900.00M EDUM.
EDUM Stats
What is the market cap of EDUM?
The current market cap of EDUM is $5.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of EDUM?
Currently, 340.09K of EDUM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.36%.
What is the current price of EDUM?
The price of 1 EDUM currently costs $0.16.
How many EDUM are there?
The current circulating supply of EDUM is 50.16M. This is the total amount of EDUM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of EDUM?
EDUM (EDUM) currently ranks 1649 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 5.56M
4.36 %
#1649
$ 54.88K
50,000,000
