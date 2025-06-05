$2,426.1 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $2,381.41 24h high $2,635.58

The live ether.fi Staked ETH price today is $2,426.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 501.60K. The table above accurately updates our EETH price in real time. The price of EETH is up 0.22% since last hour, down -6.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 6.66B. EETH has a circulating supply of 158.51K coins and a max supply of 2.75M EETH .