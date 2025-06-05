eeth

ether.fi Staked ETHEETH

Live ether.fi Staked ETH price updates and the latest ether.fi Staked ETH news.

price

$2,426.1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,381.41

24h high

$2,635.58

VS
USD
BTC

The live ether.fi Staked ETH price today is $2,426.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $501.60K. The table above accurately updates our EETH price in real time. The price of EETH is up 0.22% since last hour, down -6.79% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.66B. EETH has a circulating supply of 158.51K coins and a max supply of 2.75M EETH.

ether.fi Staked ETH Stats

What is the market cap of ether.fi Staked ETH?

The current market cap of ether.fi Staked ETH is $384.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ether.fi Staked ETH?

Currently, 206.75 of EETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $501.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.79%.

What is the current price of ether.fi Staked ETH?

The price of 1 ether.fi Staked ETH currently costs $2,426.10.

How many ether.fi Staked ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of ether.fi Staked ETH is 158.51K. This is the total amount of EETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ether.fi Staked ETH?

ether.fi Staked ETH (EETH) currently ranks 191 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 384.57M

-6.79 %

Market Cap Rank

#191

24H Volume

$ 501.60K

Circulating Supply

160,000

