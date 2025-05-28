EfinityEFI
Live Efinity price updates and the latest Efinity news.
price
$0.703
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.40
24h high
$0.91
The live Efinity price today is $0.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $726.03K. The table above accurately updates our EFI price in real time. The price of EFI is down -8.05% since last hour, up 64.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.41B. EFI has a circulating supply of 86.92M coins and a max supply of 2.00B EFI.
about Efinity
What is Efinity?
Efinity Stats
What is the market cap of Efinity?
The current market cap of Efinity is $61.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Efinity?
Currently, 1.03M of EFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $726.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 64.76%.
What is the current price of Efinity?
The price of 1 Efinity currently costs $0.70.
How many Efinity are there?
The current circulating supply of Efinity is 86.92M. This is the total amount of EFI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Efinity?
Efinity (EFI) currently ranks 654 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 61.07M
64.76 %
#654
$ 726.03K
87,000,000
