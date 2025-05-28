efr

The live End Federal Reserve price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.99M. The table above accurately updates our EFR price in real time. The price of EFR is down -10.19% since last hour, up 26.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.74M. EFR has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M EFR.

End Federal Reserve Stats

What is the market cap of End Federal Reserve?

The current market cap of End Federal Reserve is $9.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of End Federal Reserve?

Currently, 615.12M of EFR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.99M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.59%.

What is the current price of End Federal Reserve?

The price of 1 End Federal Reserve currently costs $0.01.

How many End Federal Reserve are there?

The current circulating supply of End Federal Reserve is 999.98M. This is the total amount of EFR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of End Federal Reserve?

End Federal Reserve (EFR) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.79M

26.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 5.99M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

