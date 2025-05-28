Eggs FinanceEGGS
$0.00051
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0005
24h high
$0.0005
The live Eggs Finance price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $457.77K. The table above accurately updates our EGGS price in real time. The price of EGGS is down -1.06% since last hour, up 0.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.11M. EGGS has a circulating supply of 45.35B coins and a max supply of 45.35B EGGS.
Eggs Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Eggs Finance?
The current market cap of Eggs Finance is $23.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Eggs Finance?
Currently, 898.45M of EGGS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $457.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.49%.
What is the current price of Eggs Finance?
The price of 1 Eggs Finance currently costs $0.0005.
How many Eggs Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Eggs Finance is 45.35B. This is the total amount of EGGS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Eggs Finance?
Eggs Finance (EGGS) currently ranks 1129 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 23.11M
0.49 %
#1129
$ 457.77K
45,000,000,000
