egl1

EGL1EGL1

Live EGL1 price updates and the latest EGL1 news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0845

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.1

VS
USD
BTC

The live EGL1 price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $140.04M. The table above accurately updates our EGL1 price in real time. The price of EGL1 is up 3.52% since last hour, down -7.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.53M. EGL1 has a circulating supply of 975.66M coins and a max supply of 1.00B EGL1.

EGL1 Stats

What is the market cap of EGL1?

The current market cap of EGL1 is $82.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EGL1?

Currently, 1.66B of EGL1 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $140.04M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.49%.

What is the current price of EGL1?

The price of 1 EGL1 currently costs $0.08.

How many EGL1 are there?

The current circulating supply of EGL1 is 975.66M. This is the total amount of EGL1 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EGL1?

EGL1 (EGL1) currently ranks 545 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 82.60M

-7.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#545

24H Volume

$ 140.04M

Circulating Supply

980,000,000

latest EGL1 news