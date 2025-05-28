eigen

The live Eigenlayer price today is $1.66 with a 24-hour trading volume of $262.37M. The table above accurately updates our EIGEN price in real time. The price of EIGEN is down -0.91% since last hour, up 10.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.87B. EIGEN has a circulating supply of 305.47M coins and a max supply of 1.73B EIGEN.

What is the market cap of Eigenlayer?

The current market cap of Eigenlayer is $506.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Eigenlayer?

Currently, 158.05M of EIGEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $262.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.05%.

What is the current price of Eigenlayer?

The price of 1 Eigenlayer currently costs $1.66.

How many Eigenlayer are there?

The current circulating supply of Eigenlayer is 305.47M. This is the total amount of EIGEN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Eigenlayer?

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) currently ranks 162 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 506.14M

10.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#162

24H Volume

$ 262.37M

Circulating Supply

310,000,000

