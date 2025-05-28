ekubo

$5.09

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.69

24h high

$5.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ekubo Protocol price today is $5.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $996.76K. The table above accurately updates our EKUBO price in real time. The price of EKUBO is up 1.27% since last hour, up 6.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.90M. EKUBO has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 10.00M EKUBO.

Ekubo Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Ekubo Protocol?

The current market cap of Ekubo Protocol is $50.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ekubo Protocol?

Currently, 195.83K of EKUBO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $996.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.25%.

What is the current price of Ekubo Protocol?

The price of 1 Ekubo Protocol currently costs $5.09.

How many Ekubo Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Ekubo Protocol is 10.00M. This is the total amount of EKUBO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ekubo Protocol?

Ekubo Protocol (EKUBO) currently ranks 731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 50.89M

6.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#731

24H Volume

$ 996.76K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

