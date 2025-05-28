el

price

$0.00467

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.005

The live ELYSIA price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $749.68K. The table above accurately updates our EL price in real time. The price of EL is down -0.55% since last hour, down -1.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.77M. EL has a circulating supply of 6.80B coins and a max supply of 6.80B EL.

ELYSIA Stats

What is the market cap of ELYSIA?

The current market cap of ELYSIA is $31.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ELYSIA?

Currently, 160.54M of EL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $749.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.65%.

What is the current price of ELYSIA?

The price of 1 ELYSIA currently costs $0.005.

How many ELYSIA are there?

The current circulating supply of ELYSIA is 6.80B. This is the total amount of EL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ELYSIA?

ELYSIA (EL) currently ranks 954 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.77M

-1.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#954

24H Volume

$ 749.68K

Circulating Supply

6,800,000,000

