$0.205
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.20
24h high
$0.24
The live Elderglade price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.06M. The table above accurately updates our ELDE price in real time. The price of ELDE is up 2.60% since last hour, down -14.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $82.00M. ELDE has a circulating supply of 84.00M coins and a max supply of 400.00M ELDE.
Elderglade Stats
What is the market cap of Elderglade?
The current market cap of Elderglade is $17.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Elderglade?
Currently, 239.33M of ELDE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $49.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.93%.
What is the current price of Elderglade?
The price of 1 Elderglade currently costs $0.20.
How many Elderglade are there?
The current circulating supply of Elderglade is 84.00M. This is the total amount of ELDE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Elderglade?
Elderglade (ELDE) currently ranks 1277 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.30M
-14.93 %
#1277
$ 49.06M
84,000,000
