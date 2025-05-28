elg

EscoinELG

Live Escoin price updates and the latest Escoin news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.29

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.28

24h high

$0.29

VS
USD
BTC

The live Escoin price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $356.25K. The table above accurately updates our ELG price in real time. The price of ELG is up 0.42% since last hour, up 1.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $72.51M. ELG has a circulating supply of 184.21M coins and a max supply of 250.00M ELG.

Escoin Stats

What is the market cap of Escoin?

The current market cap of Escoin is $53.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Escoin?

Currently, 1.23M of ELG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $356.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.96%.

What is the current price of Escoin?

The price of 1 Escoin currently costs $0.29.

How many Escoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Escoin is 184.21M. This is the total amount of ELG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Escoin?

Escoin (ELG) currently ranks 711 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 53.43M

1.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#711

24H Volume

$ 356.25K

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

latest Escoin news