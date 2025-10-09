ElmoERCELMO
Live ElmoERC price updates and the latest ElmoERC news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0165
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live ElmoERC price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $288.75K. The table above accurately updates our ELMO price in real time. The price of ELMO is down -6.15% since last hour, down -22.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.26M. ELMO has a circulating supply of 334.74M coins and a max supply of 318.72M ELMO.
ElmoERC Stats
What is the market cap of ElmoERC?
The current market cap of ElmoERC is $5.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of ElmoERC?
Currently, 17.51M of ELMO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $288.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -22.65%.
What is the current price of ElmoERC?
The price of 1 ElmoERC currently costs $0.02.
How many ElmoERC are there?
The current circulating supply of ElmoERC is 334.74M. This is the total amount of ELMO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of ElmoERC?
ElmoERC (ELMO) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.92M
-22.65 %
#1743
$ 288.75K
330,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.
/
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.