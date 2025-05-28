elx

ElixirELX

Live Elixir price updates and the latest Elixir news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.127

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Elixir price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.96M. The table above accurately updates our ELX price in real time. The price of ELX is down -0.85% since last hour, down -1.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $126.54M. ELX has a circulating supply of 159.66M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ELX.

Elixir Stats

What is the market cap of Elixir?

The current market cap of Elixir is $20.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Elixir?

Currently, 149.83M of ELX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.96M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.31%.

What is the current price of Elixir?

The price of 1 Elixir currently costs $0.13.

How many Elixir are there?

The current circulating supply of Elixir is 159.66M. This is the total amount of ELX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Elixir?

Elixir (ELX) currently ranks 1201 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.20M

-1.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1201

24H Volume

$ 18.96M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

latest Elixir news