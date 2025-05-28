emagic

$0.00104

The live ElvishMagic price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28M. The table above accurately updates our EMAGIC price in real time. The price of EMAGIC is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.04M. EMAGIC has a circulating supply of 858.83M coins and a max supply of 1.00B EMAGIC.

ElvishMagic Stats

What is the market cap of ElvishMagic?

The current market cap of ElvishMagic is $10.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ElvishMagic?

Currently, 1.23B of EMAGIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of ElvishMagic?

The price of 1 ElvishMagic currently costs $0.001.

How many ElvishMagic are there?

The current circulating supply of ElvishMagic is 858.83M. This is the total amount of EMAGIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ElvishMagic?

ElvishMagic (EMAGIC) currently ranks 1314 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.67M

%

Market Cap Rank

#1314

24H Volume

$ 1.28M

Circulating Supply

860,000,000

