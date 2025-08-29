emdr

The live Modulr price today is $53.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $686.54K. The table above accurately updates our EMDR price in real time. The price of EMDR is down -3.24% since last hour, down -2.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $53.15M. EMDR has a circulating supply of 640.95K coins and a max supply of 1.00M EMDR.

Modulr Stats

What is the market cap of Modulr?

The current market cap of Modulr is $33.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Modulr?

Currently, 12.92K of EMDR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $686.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.11%.

What is the current price of Modulr?

The price of 1 Modulr currently costs $53.15.

How many Modulr are there?

The current circulating supply of Modulr is 640.95K. This is the total amount of EMDR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Modulr?

Modulr (EMDR) currently ranks 1004 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.85M

-2.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1004

24H Volume

$ 686.54K

Circulating Supply

640,000

