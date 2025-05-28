ena

price

$0.39

24h low

$0.37

24h high

$0.41

The live Ethena price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $376.56M. The table above accurately updates our ENA price in real time. The price of ENA is down -0.29% since last hour, down -1.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.85B. ENA has a circulating supply of 5.82B coins and a max supply of 15.00B ENA.

Ethena Stats

What is the market cap of Ethena?

The current market cap of Ethena is $2.27B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ethena?

Currently, 966.31M of ENA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $376.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.91%.

What is the current price of Ethena?

The price of 1 Ethena currently costs $0.39.

How many Ethena are there?

The current circulating supply of Ethena is 5.82B. This is the total amount of ENA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ethena?

Ethena (ENA) currently ranks 60 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.27B

-1.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#60

24H Volume

$ 376.56M

Circulating Supply

5,800,000,000

