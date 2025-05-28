enqai

The live enqAI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $290.59K. The table above accurately updates our ENQAI price in real time. The price of ENQAI is down -11.45% since last hour, down -8.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.73M. ENQAI has a circulating supply of 990.76M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ENQAI.

enqAI Stats

What is the market cap of enqAI?

The current market cap of enqAI is $11.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of enqAI?

Currently, 27.09M of ENQAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $290.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.98%.

What is the current price of enqAI?

The price of 1 enqAI currently costs $0.01.

How many enqAI are there?

The current circulating supply of enqAI is 990.76M. This is the total amount of ENQAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of enqAI?

enqAI (ENQAI) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.37M

-8.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 290.59K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

