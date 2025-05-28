The Ethereum Name Service is a distributed and open-source naming system that maps human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers like cryptocurrency addresses, metadata and content hashes. Although it is built on Ethereum, the lookup system can be deployed on private blockchains and other networks to customize complex strings of data to into readable content. Apart from the native .eth top-level domain, DNS top-level domains such as .luxe, .xyz, and .kred have been integrated into ENS.